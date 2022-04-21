Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Internacional condemn threat sent to midfielder Edenilson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Internacional condemn threat sent to midfielder Edenilson

Internacional condemn threat sent to midfielder Edenilson

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Internacional - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 31, 2021 Internacional's Edenilson during the warm up REUTERS/Carla Carniel

21 Apr 2022 10:24AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 10:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazilian club Internacional condemned "cowardly threats" sent to midfielder Edenilson on Wednesday after he received a video of an armed man warning him to up his game.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has two caps for Brazil, was sent a video of a man waving a gun and saying, "Edenilson, you better be careful, we're going to get you. Play football. We are going to get you."

Edenilson posted the video on Instagram with the man's face obscured under his own appeal, "This, how much longer?"

"Internacional vehemently repudiates the cowardly threats made against midfielder Edenilson on social media and reiterates its commitment to look for more peaceful society and sport," the club said in a statement. 

The incident comes after Corinthians asked police to protect their players earlier this month in the wake of a death threat sent to goalkeeper Cassio.

In February, the Porto Alegre derby match between Internacional and Gremio was called off just minutes before kick off when the Gremio team bus was attacked on its way to the stadium.

That attack came two days after an explosive device was thrown through the window of the Bahia team bus, injuring players inside.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us