Inter's Acerbi threatens PSG fan over Champions League taunting

MIAMI :Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi lost his cool after a Club World Cup fan wearing a Paris St Germain shirt in Seattle taunted him about last month's Champions League final, with the Italian threatening to beat him up if the teasing continued.

The fan brought up a humiliating moment from Inter's 5-0 defeat by the French champions in Munich, in which Acerbi was left sprawling after some dazzling footwork by Bradley Barcola.

On a video that went viral on social media, the visibly annoyed Italian international sought the help of a translator during a meet-and-greet with fans. The translator told the fan in English on Thursday: "You must be serious with him."

Seconds later, Acerbi stepped in to say in Italian: “I’m serious. Don’t make fun of me — I don’t like it. ... I’m crazy, I’ll beat the crap out of you.”

Acerbi then quickly moved on, posing for photos with other fans.

Inter were not immediately available for comment.

Inter take on the Urawa Red Diamonds in Group E on Saturday.