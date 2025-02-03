Inter's Inzaghi has regrets despite snatching late derby draw with Milan

MILAN : Inter Milan snatched a late 1-1 draw in Sunday's dramatic derby with AC Milan, but manager Simone Inzaghi was still left with feelings of regret while praising his side for their spirit in the face of adversity.

Inzaghi's side hit the upright on three occasions in the second half, and also had three goals disallowed over the course of the game before finding an equaliser in added time.

"The guys were magnificent, they went beyond themselves," Inzaghi told Sky Sports.

"Unfortunately, they couldn't go beyond the various episodes. Three posts, three goals disallowed, and a sensational penalty not given. They were magnificent and we managed to level in the 93rd minute.

"There is regret, we always want to win and it didn't happen. Despite the episodes, we did not let ourselves be discouraged."

Inzaghi had sent on all five substitutes with 14 minutes left to play, and one of those replacements, Nicola Zalewski, had only signed on loan from AS Roma on Saturday night.

"He came on well, he has quality and we were missing someone like that," Inzaghi said.

"I'm happy, this morning he was immediately ready and will give us a hand."

Zalewski made an immediate impact, as the Polish midfielder chested down the ball for Stefan de Vrij to score the equaliser.

"It's definitely been a rollercoaster, last night we did everything in a hurry," Zalewski said.

"We tried to make it in time to be available today, it was a lucky game from some points of view but we did well to draw it."