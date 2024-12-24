Inter's Inzaghi pleased with Como win, backs Martinez despite dry spell

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi hailed his side's 2-0 Serie A home win over Como on Monday and said he was not worried about hard-working captain Lautaro Martinez's goal drought.

Despite the defending champions lacking the firepower from last week's 6-0 thrashing of Lazio, Inzaghi stressed his team were up to the challenge posed by battling Como.

"Clearly we are maintaining a very high level. All teams are running ahead, there are opponents like Como who come to play great games, but we played an important game as a mature and aware team," the Italian told reporters.

"I feared this match a lot, we had some weaknesses in the back line. We played a game of concentration, in the first half we weren't as sharp as usual. Then in the second half we raised the intensity and struck at the right moments."

Goals from Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram earned Inter the victory that keeps them third with 37 points and a game in hand on leaders Atalanta, who sit on 40 points.

Martinez has struggled to reach the form that made him Serie A top marksman last season and has failed to score in over a month since securing a 1-0 win over Venezia in early November.

Yet Inzaghi remains confident in his forward, saying the Argentine is playing a key role in his side's packed schedule.

"I was a striker, I know these moments happen," he said. "Lautaro was one of the outstanding performers against Lazio.

"The forwards are working hard, we ask a lot of them and are trying to rest them as much as possible in the circumstances.

"I told Lautaro to relax, because he has always scored goals and always will, luck will turn and he should only be worried if he doesn’t get scoring opportunities."