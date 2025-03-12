Inter's Inzaghi relishing another chance to beat Bayern

MILAN : Inter Milan earned a Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich after their victory over Feyenoord on Tuesday and manager Simone Inzaghi is looking forward to facing the German side again while hoping to earn his first victory over them.

Inzaghi has already faced Bayern in the competition on four occasions, twice with Inter and twice in charge of Lazio, but has lost all four previous meetings.

A booking for Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani in the 2-1 second-leg win over visitors Feyenoord did bring a suspension, however, and they are already struggling with injuries to Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, Piotr Zielinski and Nicola Zalewski.

"It will be a complicated match. I met Bayern with Inter and Lazio," Inzaghi told Sky Sports ahead of next month's clash.

"We will go for it, as we have done so far. We hope to have everyone available, I'm sorry for Asllani's yellow card.

"Two from the youth team came on, they will also help us because at the moment we are short on players."

Inter's comfortable overall lead against Feyenoord, having also won the first leg 2-0, allowed Inzaghi to send on 18-year-old defender Matteo Cocchi and midfielder Thomas Berenbruch, 19, late on for their senior debuts.

The pair are part of the Inter team which defeated Bayern to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League.

"There is work behind this, done very well. They are guys who work well, they are having a great Youth League and they earned this occasion with work," Inzaghi said.

Inter also lost defender Stefan de Vrij to injury in the warm-up, which gave Dutchman Denzel Dumfries the chance to wear the captain's armband for the first time.

"I'm proud, a special moment for me. First time captain at Inter, I'm happy," Dumfries said. "It was a special evening, but I think De Vrij will recover quickly; he is a great player."