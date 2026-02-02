Inter's Marotta condemns flare incident in win at Cremonese

Feb 2 : Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta condemned the incident involving an object thrown from the stands that reportedly hit home goalkeeper Emil Audero during their 2-0 Serie A win at Cremonese on Sunday.

Early in the second half, a flare landed near Audero, who dropped to the ground.

The Indonesian international did not appear to be injured and, after a brief delay and medical checks, was cleared to continue.

"I'm here to condemn a foolish act, grossly unsportsmanlike. Sport has values ​​far removed from what we saw," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"I know the authorities are investigating, but perhaps the act was an isolated one, so we'll wait to give further opinions. However, I believe that what I think is shared by all Inter fans.

"I thank Audero: thanks to his professionalism, the match was played to the end. We have a duty to spread culture; we couldn't have foreseen something like this, and we condemn it in the strongest terms."

Inter, who are top of the table with 55 points from 23 games, will face Sassuolo on Sunday.