Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter's perfect start ended by Sassuolo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Inter's perfect start ended by Sassuolo

Inter's perfect start ended by Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 27, 2023 U.S. Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter's perfect start ended by Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 27, 2023 Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter's perfect start ended by Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 27, 2023 U.S. Sassuolo's Nedim Bajrami scores their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter's perfect start ended by Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 27, 2023 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram in action REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
28 Sep 2023 05:03AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2023 05:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Inter Milan's perfect start to the Serie A season ended as Sassuolo mounted a second-half comeback to secure a shock 2-1 victory on Wednesday (Sep 27).

Inter still top the standings on 15 points but are level with AC Milan after six matches after Stefano Pioli's side won 3-1 at Cagliari. Sassuolo are eight with nine points.

Denzel Dumfries broke the deadlock for Inter one minute into first-half stoppage time when he cut into the box and unleashed a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Sassuolo equalised in the 54th minute when Nedim Bajrami delivered an angled shot from 12 yards that Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer allowed to trickle over the line.

Domenico Berardi sealed victory for the visitors nine minutes later with a powerful strike from distance into the bottom corner.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.