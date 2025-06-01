Inter’s season of promise ends in heartbreak for fans

Logo
Sport

Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Inter Milan fans gather in Milan - Milan, Italy - May 31, 2025 Inter Milan fans react as they watch the match from outside a bar in Milan REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Inter Milan fans gather in Milan - Milan, Italy - May 31, 2025 Inter Milan fans react as they watch the match from outside a bar in Milan REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Inter Milan fans gather in Milan - Milan, Italy - May 31, 2025 Inter Milan fan looks dejected as he watches the match from outside a bar in Milan REUTERS/Claudia Greco
01 Jun 2025 07:10AM
MILAN : Inter Milan’s season ended in bitter disappointment as their Champions League final dreams were crushed by a 5-0 loss to Paris St Germain on Saturday, a brutal end to a campaign that left their supporters stunned and searching for answers.

Simone Inzaghi's side finished second in Serie A, a point behind champions Napoli, and were knocked out in the Coppa Italia semi-finals 4-1 on aggregate by city rivals AC Milan.

"Why lose like tonight? To say that hurts, very bad. We are proud of this team, but honestly we didn't deserve it. Guys, that's how it was," Inter supporter Frederico told Reuters outside the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich.

Around 51,000 Inter supporters gathered at San Siro to watch the match on a big screen began to leave en masse after it was clear PSG would win, though a few remained until the end to applaud the French side lifting the trophy.

For many, the tears and disappointment were plain to see, as a night meant for celebration turned into one of soul-searching.

"That's something you have to ask (coach Simone) Inzaghi and the team. Everything did not work," Inter fan Davide Radice said as he walked away from San Siro into the dark Milan night.

Source: Reuters
