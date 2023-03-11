Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter's slim title hopes fading away after shock loss at Spezia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Inter's slim title hopes fading away after shock loss at Spezia

Inter's slim title hopes fading away after shock loss at Spezia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia v Inter Milan - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - March 10, 2023 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku in action with Spezia's Ethan Ampadu REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter's slim title hopes fading away after shock loss at Spezia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia v Inter Milan - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - March 10, 2023 Spezia's Daniel Maldini scores their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Inter's slim title hopes fading away after shock loss at Spezia
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia v Inter Milan - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - March 10, 2023 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
11 Mar 2023 06:12AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2023 06:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Inter Milan's faint hopes of catching runaway Serie A leaders Napoli suffered a huge blow when they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Spezia on Friday.

Simone Inzaghi's side stay in second place with 50 points from 26 games but are now only two points ahead of Lazio, who visit mid-table Bologna on Saturday.

Napoli lead Inter by 15 points before they host Atalanta.

Inter squandered an early penalty when Lautaro Martinez's attempt after 14 minutes was superbly saved by Spezia's Polis goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Spezia took the lead 10 minutes into the second half with their first shot on target when M'Bala Nzola fought off two defenders inside the box before finding the unmarked Daniel Maldini, who fired into the bottom corner of the net.

Inter got another penalty after 83 minutes when Denzel Dumfries was fouled and this time Romelu Lukaku made no mistake.

Nzola ruined Inter's night completely when he converted the third penalty of the game three minutes from time.

Spezia remain in 17th place but are now six points above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.