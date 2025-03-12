Logo
Sport

Inter's Thuram shrugs off ankle pain to boost goals haul
Inter's Thuram shrugs off ankle pain to boost goals haul

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Feyenoord - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

12 Mar 2025 12:35PM
Marcus Thuram scored in both legs of Inter Milan's Champions League round of 16 win over Feyenoord but the striker said he has been struggling to reach full fitness due to a persistent ankle injury.

The France international scored in Inter's 2-0 win at Feyenoord last week and opened the scoring eight minutes into Tuesday's second leg as the Italian side secured a 2-1 victory at home.

"My ankle has been giving me a few problems for a month, but I'm playing through it," Thuram told Inter TV. "Sometimes it's bad, sometimes it's better, but I'm not at 100 per cent."

The Serie A champions will face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals next month, with Inter coach Simone Inzaghi relishing the opportunity to face the German side.

Thuram said Inter should not be afraid to face anyone.

"All of the teams are beatable. It'll be difficult against Bayern, but we'll see," the 27-year-old added.

"When you're at Inter, you play every game to win and if you win all of them, great things happen at the end of the year. It's not a question about believing or not believing."

Source: Reuters
