Inter’s title chase faces test as Milan eye third straight derby win

AC Milan have the chance to throw a spanner in the works of Inter Milan’s title charge when they host their city rivals on Sunday in a match that could shape the Serie A season.

The title race is shaping up to be a two-horse battle between Inter and Napoli, with both in impressive form, but Milan have the opportunity to shift the dial.

Milan sit seventh with 34 points, while second-placed Inter are on 50, three behind leaders Napoli with a game in hand.

A victory in the 'Derby della Madonnina' could not only disrupt Inter’s title push but also reignite Milan’s league campaign after a disappointing season so far.

Milan have recent history on their side, having already beaten Inter twice this season - once in the league in September and again in the Italian Super Cup final earlier this month.

A third straight victory would give Milan more than just city bragging rights; it would mark the first time since 2011 they have secured three consecutive wins over their rivals.

Both sides face injury concerns, with Emerson Royal sidelined for Milan due to a calf issue. However, new signing Kyle Walker could be in line to make his Milan debut after joining on loan from Manchester City.

Inter could be boosted by the returns of Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi, who are nearing full fitness after injury, according to Italian media reports.

MOTTA UNDER PRESSURE

Juventus host Empoli on Sunday in a match that manager Thiago Motta hopes will mark the beginning of a turnaround. It’s been a season full of twists and turns for his side, who were unbeaten in the league until a narrow 2-1 loss to Napoli on Saturday, but struggled with a string of draws.

After Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat at home to Benfica, the pressure is mounting on Motta to steer the team back on track against 14th placed Empoli.

Juve have suffered four defeats across all competitions this season: two in the Champions League, one in Serie A, and one in the Italian Super Cup. They sit fifth in the Serie A table, two points behind fourth-placed Lazio.

Adding to Motta's woes, defender Pierre Kalulu picked up a thigh injury in the loss to Benfica and will miss Sunday's match.

With Gleison Bremer, Andrea Cambiaso, and Juan Cabal already sidelined, Juve’s defensive line looks increasingly fragile.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli travel to AS Roma on Sunday having secured seven consecutive league wins.

Roma are unbeaten in their last six league matches having bounced back after a shaky start under Claudio Ranieri, who was appointed in November as the club's third manager this season.

Napoli will be the fresher of the two sides, having not played since last weekend's clash with Juve, while Ranieri’s team face a decisive Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

The league leaders are also relatively injury-free, with Mathias Olivera their only player still sidelined and set to return in about a month.

Third-placed Atalanta host Torino on Saturday, after a challenging run that has seen them win just once in their last five league matches to fall seven points behind Napoli.