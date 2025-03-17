Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter's win at Atalanta an important step towards the title, says Sommer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Inter's win at Atalanta an important step towards the title, says Sommer

Inter's win at Atalanta an important step towards the title, says Sommer

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Feyenoord - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 11, 2025 Inter Milan's Yann Sommer celebrates after Hakan Calhanoglu scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

17 Mar 2025 07:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERGAMO, Italy : Inter Milan beat Serie A title rivals Atalanta 2-0 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top and goalkeeper Yann Sommer believes it was a big step to retaining the Scudetto even if there is still some way to go.

The away win means Inter now have a three-point lead over Napoli, and leaves Atalanta six points adrift in third. There are nine rounds of matches remaining.

"It's an important step, no more," Sommer told reporters.

"There are still nine games to go, but it is clear that it is also a sign for us to have won against a very strong opponent like Atalanta."

Inter scored twice in the second half, after Sommer made an impressive save from a Mario Pasalic header in the opening period, although the keeper played down his intervention.

"It was important, I was well positioned and I only had to take a step back," Switzerland keeper Sommer said.

"There are important moments during games, we were 0-0 there and it was essential not to concede goals."

Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw at second-from-bottom Venezia earlier on Sunday but Sommer also played down the importance of that result on Inter's performance against Atalanta.

"I don't know, we prepared the match well and it's clear that we also watch the other games," he said.

"But there's still a long way to go, there are many points up for grabs. We are happy for now, but we know that we must always play like this."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement