Investcorp, Elliott end talks for AC Milan buyout
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan logo is seen at the San Siro stadium during the match against Udinese in Milan, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

26 May 2022 06:43PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 06:45PM)
ROME : Investcorp and U.S. fund Elliott have ended talks over the buyout of Italian soccer champions AC Milan, a top executive of the Bahrain-domiciled asset manager said on Thursday.

Reuters last week reported that Investcorp had put on hold its plans to purchase the club, which is owned by Elliott, clearing the way for U.S. investment firm RedBird to pursue a deal.

"We had discussions with Elliott about a potential investment in AC Milan. As can be the case with premium deals, a commercial agreement wasn't reached, and we have mutually decided to end talks," Investcorp Executive Chairman Mohammed Al Ardhi said on Twitter on Thursday.

He did not give reasons for the failure of the talks but added: "We wish AC Milan the best for next season and beyond"

Investcorp was last month in exclusive negotiations to buy AC Milan from U.S fund Elliott, who took over the club in 2018 when Chinese businessman Li Yonghong failed to meet some obligations linked to a financing package after the purchase of the team from Silvio Berlusconi the year before.

Source: Reuters

