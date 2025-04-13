Inzaghi acknowledges fatigue as Inter fight on three fronts

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said the effects of a gruelling season were beginning to show after his treble-chasers' 3-1 win over Cagliari consolidated top spot in Serie A on Saturday.

The home victory keeps Inter six points clear of second-placed Napoli, who host relegation-threatened Empoli on Monday.

With Inzaghi's busy side also still fighting in the Coppa Italia and Champions League, the schedule is very congested.

"We really cared about this match and knew it would not be easy," Inzaghi told reporters. "We got distracted for their goal but the team remained concentrated for the rest of the game. We continue this journey. It’s a struggle but it makes us proud.

"Last season we played 49 games in total, this year we’re already on 48 and it's only April 12. It's a very heavy season but we must adjust and are doing so with everyone sacrificing themselves to help."

Inzaghi added that the long season was starting to take its toll on the players in several areas.

"Besides physical fatigue, there’s also mental fatigue. Staying focused isn’t easy but I’m fortunate to coach a group that gives everything for these colours," he said.

"We must continue on this path knowing that we still have six league matches ahead and commitments in other competitions. It will require a lot of sacrifice, and we are ready to put it on the field."

Inter next host Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final return game on Wednesday with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

"We go into this fixture with a lot of confidence, knowing that we are facing one of the three or four best teams in the world,” Inzaghi said. "We’ve got to replicate that first leg performance, playing with pace, aggression and organisation."

Inter will also face AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on April 23 with the tie level at 1-1.