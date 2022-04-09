Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inzaghi buoyed by Inter resurgence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Inzaghi buoyed by Inter resurgence

Inzaghi buoyed by Inter resurgence

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 19, 2022 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

09 Apr 2022 12:48AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 12:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said his side are capable of winning any type of match as they look to keep up the pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan by beating Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Champions Inter's indifferent form going into their showdown with Juventus last weekend put their title defence in danger but a hard-earned 1-0 win in Turin, coupled with Milan's home draw with Bologna, saw Inzaghi's side close the gap to four points.

"It was a very important win from all points of view," Inzaghi told a news conference on Friday.

"We got it against a very strong team and it allows us to stay close to the leaders and to play the final part of the season in the best possible way.

"I think this Inter team has what it takes to win any type of match. In Turin we did well, when we had to suffer we all suffered together and this allowed us to win a crucial game in our season. Verona will also be a very important match for us."

Inzaghi also revealed that Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is injured for Saturday's clash at San Siro.

"Tomorrow Lautaro will be missing but I am lucky to have (Edin) Dzeko, (Joaquin) Correa, (Felipe) Caicedo and (Alexis) Sanchez who are well, available and are training in the best way.

"Not just for the forwards, an important performance will be needed by the whole team."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us