Inzaghi confronts unprecedented injury crisis as Inter prepare for Feyenoord test

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he had never faced a similar defensive injury crisis in his career as his side prepare to visit Feyenoord in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The Serie A leaders, fresh off a 1-1 league draw at Napoli, have four of their five fullbacks injured, as Federico Dimarco, Nicola Zalewski, Carlos Augusto and Matteo Darmian remain sidelined.

Yet the coach, who also confirmed that first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer is also still out, remains confident that his team can rise to the challenge and cope with their demanding schedule.

"We know we're in a bit of trouble in a very specific part of the pitch... But the principles of the game don't change, we're here to play in the round of 16 and we'll do our best," Inzaghi told reporters on Tuesday.

"We don't think, we play, knowing that we are in a big emergency. It had never happened to me since I've been coaching, because I have five fullbacks and all four who can play on the left have been injured.

"We know what work we've done to get here, but this is football and this is the calendar we have to face. We move forward with great confidence.

"It's a two-legged tie, but the lads know that the first leg is very important for us to go through. We have some small problems to solve, but I've seen great willingness from all the lads."

Inzaghi expects an intense match in a heated atmosphere against Feyenoord, who have already stunned European giants Bayern Munich and AC Milan in the competition this season.

"They're a physical team with great quality. We know that it's not an easy place to play at home, I played there in 2000 with Lazio. I haven't been there as a coach yet, but I know it's a heated environment," he said.

"They had already done great things in the Champions League, Bayern lost, Milan went out. We know there will be a return leg, but we have to think about tomorrow, with a few absences as there are in all teams."