Inzaghi easy on Inter after disappointing Bologna draw

MILAN, Italy : Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi spared his players any blame for a disappointing draw at home against Bologna on Wednesday that saw their Serie A winning streak of six games come to an end.

Inter went a goal down after 15 minutes but quickly bounced back through Denzel Dumfries, and Lautaro Martinez put them in front ahead of the break before the defending champions slowed down after the restart and had to settle for one point.

"We are not happy at all, but I have nothing to reproach the lads for," Inzaghi told a press conference.

"They played an excellent match, against a worthy opponent. Bologna must be recognised for having played an excellent, organised game.

"Despite some numerical difficulties, the lads put in a great performance. We had many situations (but) we could have done better, like their two goals which were both deflections... However, I saw an excellent team against a physical opponent."

Champions League side Bologna beat Inter in two of their previous four competitive head-to-heads, and they looked determined to yet again upset the hosts.

"When we go on the pitch we want to take the victory, especially at home," said Inter defender Matteo Darmian.

"We had a good reaction, even taking the lead, then we suffered their equaliser. We take a point in a positive way, having made 44 points in the first 19 games is an important result."

Halfway through the campaign, Inter are three points off leaders Napoli, the last team who saw them drop points in a 1-1 draw at San Siro last November.

"I think that we had an important first half of the season," Darmian added.

"Maybe we didn't start in the best way (but) we got back on track and I don't think we should make comparisons with last year. We have to continue what we've been doing... We are in a good position and we have to continue like this."

Inter, who embarked on the defence of their title with a 2-2 draw at Genoa, have been unbeaten since losing 2-1 against AC Milan in late September.