Inzaghi pleased with how Inter have dealt with Bologna shock win

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - April 27, 2022 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi with Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

01 May 2022 01:39AM (Updated: 01 May 2022 01:39AM)
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he was pleased with the spirit at the club in the aftermath of their surprise defeat at Bologna in midweek, with the Serie A title race set for further twists this weekend.

Champions Inter had the title in their sights going into Wednesday's game in hand on leaders AC Milan, where victory would have seen them go top of the table.

However, a goalkeeping howler from stand-in stopper Ionut Radu saw Inter lose 2-1 in Bologna to leave Milan two points clear with four games to go.

"The mood after the Bologna game wasn't the best, but I've seen a strong team spirit over the last few days," Inzaghi told a news conference on Saturday ahead of Inter's trip to Udinese.

"Every game is difficult. This side will try until the end. We'll take it one game at a time, in Serie A and the Coppa Italia Final (against Juventus), and hope to give the fans more joy after winning the Supercoppa.

"We deserved a better result in Bologna, but that is football. A mistake can happen for a goalkeeper, just like a striker can miss an open goal or a coach get the substitution wrong. We won't give up, anything could still happen and we reacted in the best possible way over the last couple of days."

Mid-table Udinese go into Sunday's clash in Udine having earned a shock 4-0 win at Fiorentina in midweek, with Inzaghi wary of the threat they will cause.

"More than thinking about what Milan, Napoli or Juventus do, I focus on Udinese," Inzaghi added.

"Not enough has been said about the fact this team is in good shape, has quality and physical strength. Every game is difficult in Serie A."

Inzaghi has Robin Gosens and Arturo Vidal back in the squad after recovering from injuries, but Alessandro Bastoni is sidelined and Hakan Calhanoglu suspended.

Source: Reuters

