Inzaghi praises Martinez despite missed opportunities

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised Lautaro Martinez’s overall performance in the win over Parma even though the Argentine striker was left frustrated after a penalty decision was overturned while another goal was disallowed.

Inter comfortably secured a 3-1 home win against Parma, with an own goal by Matteo Darmian being their only blemish.

The Inter captain, however, was clearly frustrated with the wasted opportunities and his inability to get on the scoresheet.

"He's hugely important. His recovery play at the end was a great signal. As a former striker, I understand the pressure of scoring but he needs to stay calm and keep helping the team like this," Inzaghi told reporters.

"The goals will come, they always do for him."

Despite his side's impressive performance, Inzaghi admitted that the conceded goal should not have happened.

"I'm very satisfied with what the lads achieved. We showed aggression and focus against a team that has been playing really well. I’m very happy," Inzaghi said.

"The only downside was the goal we conceded, it wasn’t deserved. If I had to pick one thing to criticise, it would be that. But overall, I’m very happy with the team’s performance."

When asked about Inter's squad depth, Inzaghi acknowledged the demanding schedule was taking a toll.

"I’ve got 25 players, including goalkeepers, and I wouldn’t trade them for anyone from another team," he said.

"We've got a demanding schedule ahead, including the Supercoppa. It’ll be tougher for us, but we’ve known that from the start."