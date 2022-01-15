Logo
Inzaghi tells Inter to quell Super Cup euphoria before key Atalanta clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup Final - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 12, 2022 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

15 Jan 2022 10:19PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 10:35PM)
ROME: Inter Milan need to press the reset button ahead of their Serie A clash with title rivals Atalanta, coach Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday (Jan 15), after experiencing midweek euphoria by beating rivals Juventus in the Italian Super Cup.

A 120th-minute strike from substitute Alexis Sanchez gave the league leaders a dramatic extra-time victory at San Siro in the "Derby of Italy", earning Inzaghi his first trophy since taking the Inter job in the off-season.

"Winning my first trophy in front of our fans was a beautiful experience," Inzaghi told a news conference.

"But it’s already in the past, we know that we need to calm down from our euphoria before tomorrow, because it will be a very complicated match."

Inter head to Bergamo on an eight-game league winning streak, which has left them one point clear of AC Milan on top of the table with a game in hand.

But Atalanta, who earned a 2-2 draw against the champions in Milan in September, are eight points behind Inter in fourth and Inzaghi was asked if the game represents a battle between title rivals.

“Absolutely, they are fourth and have finished third for the last three years, while continually improving,” he said.

Sanchez described himself as a “caged lion” after scoring the winner against Juve and hinted that he wanted more game time by saying: “The more a champion plays, the better he is.”

Inzaghi offered the Chilean, who has started four games in all competitions all season, no guarantees of a starting spot against Atalanta, but praised the 33-year-old’s attitude.

“He had already done well in the last few games. He has great qualities, he’s a positive guy who always wants to improve,” Inzaghi said.

“He trains with great enthusiasm and I’m very happy for him, I don’t think he needed the goal from the other night. For two months he has been a great resource.”

Source: Reuters/gs

