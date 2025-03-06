Inzaghi upbeat as Inter hang tough to win at Feyenoord

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands : Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was happy with his team's attitude in their 2-0 win at Feyenoord in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday after the hosts caused big problems for the Italian side.

Goals from Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez either side of the break secured three-times European champions Inter a two-goal advantage in the first leg of the tie.

"(Lautaro and Thuram) played a great game, then (Mehdi) Taremi and (Marko) Arnautovic also came on well," Inzaghi told a press conference.

"On the wings everyone did well, (Francesco) Acerbi, (Alessandro) Bastoni, (Yann) Bisseck, also for the availability they showed. It wasn't a simple game and the second round won't be either."

Inter's defensive solidity has been remarkable this season as the Serie A leaders have conceded just once in nine Champions League games, in a 1-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Spaniard Josep Martinez has been deputising in goal for first-choice keeper Yann Sommer, who has not played since suffering a fractured thumb against Juventus last month.

"Martinez showed his qualities, which no one had any doubts about. He was very good at staying calm and adapting well," Inzaghi said.

"Being Inter's keeper is not easy, (but) we have a goalkeeper like Sommer who has great experience and is doing well. I will evaluate (the choice) calmly, but I am satisfied with everyone."

The Italian coach hopes to get injured players back for the return leg in Milan on Tuesday.

"I think (defender) Carlos Augusto can try to be there," Inzaghi added.

"(Midfielder Nicola) Zalewski too, (although) in my opinion Carlos is a couple of days ahead of him.

"I don't know if I'll be able to have (defenders Federico) Dimarco and (Matteo) Darmian in the next three matches, but there's great confidence and we have an excellent staff that's working to ensure we can leave the emergency behind us."