Inzaghi urges Inter to make up for 'losing important points'

Inter Milan have squandered points in Serie A this season and need to go into the World Cup break on a high, coach Simone Inzaghi said ahead of their clash at Atalanta on Sunday.

"In the league, except (leaders) Napoli, all the other teams drew level. Everyone made their own mistakes - we did it too by losing important points in direct clashes; let's try to work on it," Inzaghi told Inter TV on Saturday.

Last weekend, Inter lost 2-0 at Juventus but on Wednesday they came from a goal down to get a 6-1 home win over Bologna.

Inter and Atalanta are fifth and sixth in the standings, respectively, level on 27 points, and Inzaghi said the Bergamo side would be difficult opponents despite having lost three of their last four matches.

"Regardless of their results, we are talking about a team that is always well organised, with its own principles and we know that we will find an opponent that has great determination," he said.

Inter will still be without their injured star striker Romelu Lukaku for Sunday's game. Lukaku, who is recovering from a hamstring injury coupled with a thigh problem, has played just twice since August for Inter, although he was called up by Belgium on Thursday for the World Cup in Qatar.

"I am happy that three out of four (Inter) strikers are going to the World Cup," Inzaghi said.

"Romelu was very keen to return in the last games with us. Then unfortunately he had a slowdown, now he's doing everything step by step. I wish him a great World Cup, then they'll come back to us to do their best".

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez included the injured striker in his 26-man squad, saying he would give the 29-year-old Lukaku "every second" to regain his fitness for the tournament which kicks off next weekend.