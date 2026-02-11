IOC 'begs' Ukrainian Heraskevych to compete at Games without war dead helmet

MILAN, Feb 11 : The International Olympic Committee pleaded on Wednesday with Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych to compete without his banned helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes killed in the war against Russia and avoid a potential disqualification.

The IOC banned the helmet on Tuesday for any competition at the Olympics, saying it violated rules on political statements at the Games, drawing the ire of Ukrainian politicians.

The 27-year-old, who has been training for days in Italy, including on Wednesday, with the helmet showing 24 images of dead Ukrainian athletes, has said he will wear it in competition on Thursday. He is free to wear it in training at the Cortina sliding centre but not in competition.

"We would beg him 'we want you to compete'," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a press conference. "We will contact the athlete today and we will reiterate the many, many opportunities he has to express his grief. We want him to express his grief."

Asked by Reuters on Wednesday if it was this helmet or nothing, Heraskevych said: "Yes."

RULE ON POLITICAL STATEMENTS

Athletes can freely express themselves in press conferences, social media and interviews during the Games but they cannot make any political statements on the field of play or the medals podiums. The IOC told Heraskevych on Tuesday he could wear a black armband instead.

"We want him to compete. We really, really want him to have his moment," Adams said, adding that with dozens of armed conflicts around the world it would be impossible to allow political statements in the venues.

Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter states that no form of demonstration or political, religious or racial issues can be raised on fields of play or podiums though athletes can express themselves freely elsewhere.

"It is what the athletes want," Adams said. "That specific moment on the field of play to be free from any distraction. It is not the message, it is the place that counts."

"For us and the athletes the field of play is sacrosanct. These people have dedicated their whole lives for this moment," he said.

Adams said the IOC would look for ways from now until Thursday to convince the athlete, including having other athletes talk to him.

"It is in everybody's interest for him to compete. I don't say we have a ready solution on this but it is better to talk to people to win the day," he said.

On Thursday, all athletes, including Heraskevych, will have to go through a material check prior to entering the ice canal for the competition. If he insists on wearing the helmet, the IOC would have to remove him from the competition.

"There are rules and regulations and they will ultimately be enforced. In the end it will be an IOC matter," Adams said.