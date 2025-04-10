IOC countersigns 2030 Winter Games contract with French organisers

LAUSANNE, Switzerland :The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it had countersigned the 2030 Winter Olympics host contract with French organisers after all financial guarantees were met.

In October 2024 France had provided financial guarantees to the IOC that still needed parliamentary ratification, after being picked conditionally in July last year to organise the 2030 Winter Games.

"We are extremely happy with this. The contract was to be signed at this stage. There were a number of conditions discussed," Olympic Games Executive director Christophe Dubi told a press conference.

"Those conditions have been met, with additional guarantees provided," he said. "This has allowed for the signature to take place."

The French Alps bid had been the preferred choice since June last year but due to elections and political instability, it had been unable to deliver the necessary state and regional financial guarantees in time.

France previously staged the Winter Games in Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.