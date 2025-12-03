IOC expresses high confidence in 2030 Winter Olympics in French Alps

LE GRAND BORNAND, France, Dec 3 : The International Olympic Committee has a high level of confidence in the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps, the governing body said on Wednesday at the conclusion of a three-day visit by the coordination commission.

"Our level of satisfaction and trust has only grown," Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, head of the IOC's coordination commission for the 2030 Games, told a press conference. "Visits to legendary sites in both Savoie and Haute-Savoie regions have highlighted remarkable expertise."

During its first visit to the French Alps, the commission visited several venues, including the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track, which hosted events during the 1992 Games, as well as the Nordic skiing and biathlon sites.

"This moment marks an important milestone that has allowed us to measure how far we have come," Beckers-Vieujant said. "The foundations are solid, the momentum is excellent. I can confirm that the visit ended on a very positive note, with a high level of confidence, satisfaction and solid trust from the IOC."

Organising committee president Edgar Grospiron highlighted a "very successful work session" with the IOC.

"We were able to show the commission some exceptional sites in a setting that is unique in the world," he said.

The venue map remains under discussion, with Val d'Isere, a prominent ski resort, included in the "preferential scheme" to host certain alpine skiing events. The commission began its visit there on Monday.

"It's an iconic venue for athletes and spectators to experience exceptional events," Grospiron said.

IOC's Beckers-Vieujant described Val d'Isere as an "attractive venue". "We were very impressed by the local expertise," he said.

"This venue map will only be confirmed once the sports programme has been confirmed," Beckers-Vieujant said, adding the sports programme will be discussed during next week's executive board meeting.

The head of the coordination commission for the 2030 Games said he was not worried about France's finance bill that has yet to be adopted for 2026 and which includes financial guarantees for the Games.

"This is an important point, but it does not prevent the project from moving forward," he said. "While this finance bill is important, we are not at all concerned at this stage."