IOC hopes no jeers against Americans at opening ceremony

MILAN, Feb 4 : The International Olympic Committee is hoping the Milano Cortina Winter Games' opening ceremony on Friday will not be marred by jeers against Americans, and will be a show of respect for athletes from around the world.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected at the event in the San Siro stadium.

There are concerns spectators could boo them or the American team, with the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents a source of anger in Italy.

ICE's Homeland Security Investigations division will back up the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security Service at the February 6-22 Milano Cortina Olympics.

ICE and Border Patrol agents have come under heavy criticism in the U.S. over their enforcement of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, and recent news ICE would be operating at the Games caused anger in Italy and led to protests.

"I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful of each other," IOC President Kirsty Coventry told a press conference on Wednesday when asked if she had any concerns that American athletes or officials could be booed.

Italian politicians have strongly criticised the presence of ICE agents in the country, despite assurances that there is nothing unusual about the deployment, highlighting how the image of the U.S. has been tarnished in recent months.

"When we went to the (Olympic) village that is the best reminder of how we should be," Coventry said. "You see athletes from every walk of life. No one is asking what country they come from or what religion. They are all just hanging out.

"It was a real opportunity to put into perspective how we could be and so, for me, I hope that the opening ceremony will do that and will be a reminder for everyone how we could be," said Coventry, who took over at the IOC last year.

Vance will be joined by his wife, Usha, the second lady of the United States, for the ceremony. The delegation will also include Rubio, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta and several former Olympic champions.