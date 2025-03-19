IOC names outgoing boss Bach as honorary president for life

PYLOS, Greece : Outgoing International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was named honorary president for life on Wednesday, with the German due to step down in June after 12 years in charge.

The proposal was passed by acclamation with a teary-eyed Bach, whose successor will be elected on Thursday, earning a standing ovation from the IOC members at their session in southern Greece.

Bach, a German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion, took over in 2013 and immediately introduced wide-ranging reforms both in relation to the Olympic Games and the IOC itself, including reducing the size and cost of the Games to make them more attractive to future host cities.

His tenure as president was at times rocky, with the Olympics hit by the 2014 Sochi Games' Russian state-backed doping scandal, which led to Russian athletes participating as neutrals in several editions of the Games.

He also had to deal with political tensions on the Korean Peninsula prior to the 2018 winter Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang, and was also forced to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beijing 2022 winter Games were also held without fans due to the pandemic.

The Paris 2024 Games had the participation of Russian athletes once more as neutrals following the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Bach, 71, will step down from his post on June 23 and will also vacate his IOC membership post.

There are seven candidates to succeed Bach, with IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Zimbabwe's sports minister Kirsty Coventry and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe of Britain seen as the frontrunners.

International cycling chief David Lappartient, International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan and Olympic newcomer and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, complete the lineup.