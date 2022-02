IOC president Bach disturbed by Valieva's meltdown, hits out at entourage

BEIJING: Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Friday (Feb 18) it had been "chilling" to witness Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva crumble under pressure at the Beijing Olympics as a doping scandal continued to swirl, hitting out at the 15-year-old's entourage.

The saga has opened a debate on the suitability of the Olympic environment for minors, but Bach said the International Olympic Committee had limited means of action.

Valieva, who had been leading the women's figure skating event after the short programme, cracked in her free skate on Thursday night, and stumbled down to fourth place as compatriot Anna Shcherbakova skated to gold.

"I must say I was very, very disturbed yesterday when I watched the competition on TV," Bach told a news conference.

"How high the pressure on her must have been."

Valieva failed a doping test at her national championships last December but the result was only revealed on Feb 8, a day after Valieva had already helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency lifted a provisional ban on her and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday rejected an appeal by the IOC, the International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to re-instate the suspension - therefore allowing her to compete in the single event on Tuesday and Thursday.