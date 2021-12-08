IOC says it respects US decision on Beijing 2022 Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland : The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday said it respected the United States' government decision for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February over China's human rights record.

"We always ask for as much respect as possible and least possible interference form the political world," said Juan Antonio Samaranch, the IOC's coordination commission chief for the Beijing Olympics. "We have to be reciprocal. We respect the political decisions taken by political bodies."

The White House said on Monday U.S. government officials would boycott the Winter Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities", although U.S. athletes were free to travel there to compete.

