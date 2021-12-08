Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

IOC says it respects US decision on Beijing 2022 Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

IOC says it respects US decision on Beijing 2022 Games

IOC says it respects US decision on Beijing 2022 Games
The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
IOC says it respects US decision on Beijing 2022 Games
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach opens the Executive Board meeting in the lead-up to Beijing 2022 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 7, 2021. Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS
08 Dec 2021 01:49AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 01:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAUSANNE, Switzerland : The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday said it respected the United States' government decision for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February over China's human rights record.

"We always ask for as much respect as possible and least possible interference form the political world," said Juan Antonio Samaranch, the IOC's coordination commission chief for the Beijing Olympics. "We have to be reciprocal. We respect the political decisions taken by political bodies."

The White House said on Monday U.S. government officials would boycott the Winter Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities", although U.S. athletes were free to travel there to compete.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us