IOC session opens in ancient Olympia as presidential election looms

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece : The International Olympic Committee kicked of its session in Olympia, site of the ancient Games, on Tuesday that will culminate with the election of a new president on Thursday.

Outgoing President Thomas Bach, in his speech at the Olympic academy near the ancient stadium, made only a fleeting reference to Thursday's key vote where seven candidates will take a shot at world sport's most powerful and influential job.

The IOC is the world's wealthiest multi-sports organisation with revenues of about $7 billion per four-year cycle.

"This is a exactly what this session is about. A sacred pilgrimage to our ancient past," Bach told an audience that included IOC members and Greece's President Konstatinos Tasoulas.

"An homage to our modern origins and to our founder. And a manifestation of our faith in the future, when we will elect a new president," said Bach, who is stepping down in June after 12 years in charge.

The candidates are international cycling chief David Lappartient, current IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multiple Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry, who is Zimbabwe's sports minister, and Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan.

International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe and Olympic newcomer and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, complete the list of candidates.

While there is no clear front-runner, as was the case in 2013 when then-favourite Bach swept to victory, Coe, Samaranch and Coventry, long seen as Bach's preferred choice, are considered to have an edge over the other candidates.

Just over 100 IOC members, including federation chiefs, national Olympic committee presidents, royalty and billionaires among others, will cast their votes on Thursday.

The new president is elected on an eight-year term with the possibility of re-election to a second four-year term for a maximum of 12 years in total.