IOC sets up working group to protect women's sports, commercial opportunities

BERLIN :The International Olympic Committee on Friday set up four working groups, including one on the protection of female sports and another on commercial opportunities, as it looks to reshape the Games under new president Kirsty Coventry.

Coventry had already said in June the IOC would spearhead discussions on gender eligibility criteria in sports, four years after the ruling body had urged federations to handle the issue independently.

It said on Friday the 'Protection of the Female Category Working Group', made up of experts as well as representatives of international federations, will look into how best to protect the female category in sports.

The IOC did not provide further details or disclose the names of the members, saying they would remain confidential to protect the integrity of the group and its work.

U.S. President Donald Trump has banned transgender athletes from competing in sports in schools in the United States, which civil society groups say infringes on the rights of trans people.

Trump has said he would not allow transgender athletes to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

The IOC also set up a working group to review the Games sports programme, the addition and removal of sports and how potentially winter and summer sports could cross over.

"It will look to find a balance between the size of the Games, the relevance of the sports and disciplines... It will also consider the suggestion that traditional summer or winter sports could cross over, the timing of the Games, and the sports calendar," the IOC said.

Another group will focus on commercial and marketing opportunities, in an effort to reshape the organisation's marketing plans while generating new sources of revenues. The IOC saw several top sponsors drop out in 2024.

The fourth group will be focused on the Youth Olympics and their relevance.

"They (groups) will allow us to meet deadlines, and bring important technical expertise to these complex and important discussions, while realigning where we feel that it is necessary to strengthen our movement," said President Coventry.