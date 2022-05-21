Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

IOC wants Beijing figure skating medal ceremony as soon as possible
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

IOC wants Beijing figure skating medal ceremony as soon as possible

IOC wants Beijing figure skating medal ceremony as soon as possible

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Free Skating - Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 17, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

21 May 2022 12:28AM (Updated: 21 May 2022 12:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee has told anti-doping bodies it wants a quick resolution of a drugs scandal involving teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Beijing 2022 Olympics so that a delayed medals ceremony can proceed.

Valieva failed a doping test at the Russian national championships last December but the result was only revealed on Feb 8, a day after she had already helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event at the Beijing Games.

The case cast a shadow on the participation of Russians at the Games as they already faced increased scrutiny over separate doping sanctions that saw them compete without their national flag and national anthem.

It also delayed indefinitely the medals ceremony for the team event pending the ongoing case, with the United States having claimed silver, and Japan taking bronze.

Canada finished fourth and should the Russian athletes be disqualified then they stand to be upgraded to bronze.

"We are in contact on this. The World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency are following up on this," IOC President Thomas Bach told a news conference on Friday.

"This is not something we should be guessing but work in a way so that it (medals ceremony) happens as soon as possible."

The case is currently in the hands of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as the positive test came during a domestic competition.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee have questioned the integrity of the ongoing case with RUSADA after Valieva was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony in April.

"This is in the hands of anti-doping authorities. We have made it clear to them we are hoping for a fast and quick resolution of the issue," Bach said. "Once it is resolved we will have this ceremony."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us