IOC's Bach is not campaigning for me, says presidential candidate Coventry

BERLIN : International Olympic Committee presidential candidate Kirsty Coventry does not have outgoing president Thomas Bach working on her election bid despite a good relationship for more than a decade, she said on Monday.

Coventry, a two-time Olympic champion, is also Zimbabwe's sports minister and is one of seven candidates to run for the most powerful post in world sport, with IOC members set to vote on the new president at their session in Greece on March 20.

Bach is stepping down after 12 years in the role and Coventry has long been seen as his preferred successor.

"I have had a good relationship with President Bach since joining the athletes' commission in 2013. It was when he was running his campaign," Coventry told a media round table on Monday. Bach was elected at the 2013 session in Argentina.

"He has a number of very good relationships with a number of the candidates. I don't feel that he is out there campaigning for me," she said. "I know that he respects all of the candidates."

Coventry is the only woman and the only African candidate, with all previous IOC presidents having been men from Europe or North America.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, a fellow Olympic champion, is also running as is Juan Antonio Samaranch, son of the late former IOC president, along with international cycling chief David Lappartient.

Completing the candidates' lineup are Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe and Olympic newcomer and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski Federation.

SPONSOR TALKS

Coventry said one of the first issues she would tackle, if elected, would be to meet with sponsors on future involvement in the Games while also embracing AI, apps and new technology to expand the reach of the Olympics.

Despite robust finances, the IOC lost three top sponsors in 2024.

"I think this is going to be one of the top working groups. There has to be a way where we can re-look and revisit the tops (top sponsors)," she said.

"Bring the top sponsors together and have a think tank to understand their expectations."

Coventry said she opposed prize money paid out by some international federations to Olympic champions, including World Athletics, which IOC rival Coe heads.

World Athletics offered $50,000 in prize money to its 48 Olympic champions in Paris, angering the IOC.

"While I support international federations giving prize money at their world championships I think during Games time I prefer to find better ways of supporting athletes," Coventry said.

"I do think there are ways we can increase that (athletes' share). 100 per cent," she said.

The next IOC president will be elected for an eight-year term, meaning they will be in charge at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Asked about the potential of working with United States President Donald Trump to stage the LA Olympics, Coventry said she was convinced he would ensure the Games would be a success.

"I think the president will want to ensure the LA Games are successful," he said. "I don't have any question on that. I believe he will ensure, and work with us to ensure, that these Games are incredible."