Ioverno replaces departing Mekies as Ferrari sporting director
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 30, 2023 Ferrari's sporting director Laurent Mekies during practice REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

27 Jul 2023 09:04PM
Diego Ioverno has replaced the departing Laurent Mekies as Ferrari's Formula One sporting director and will be on the pitwall in Belgium this weekend, the Italian team said on Thursday.

Mekies is leaving this week after four and a half seasons and joining Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri as team principal from 2024, replacing Franz Tost.

Ferrari said in a statement that Mekies would not be in Belgium for the final race before the August break.

Ioverno will be responsible for all sporting matters, including liaising with the governing FIA, and has been with Ferrari for 23 years.

He will report to team boss Fred Vasseur and work alongside Matteo Togninalli, the head of track engineering, and race strategist Ravin Jain.

Vasseur took over the principal role at the start of the year, replacing Mattia Binotto.

Ferrari are fourth in the championship after 11 of 22 races this season.

Source: Reuters

