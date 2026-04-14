IPL debutant Hinge claims record three wickets in opening over as Sunrisers beat Royals

April 13 : Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge marked his Indian Premier League debut by becoming the first bowler in the competition to take three wickets in the opening over, setting up a 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

With Rajasthan chasing 217 for victory, the 24-year-old Hinge was handed the new ball and made an immediate impact, dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck before removing Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the same over.

Hinge struck again in his second over to send back Royals captain Riyan Parag, finishing with figures of 4-34 as Rajasthan were bowled out for 159 to suffer their first defeat in five matches.

Hinge, playing only his second senior T20 match, was well supported by fellow debutant Sakib Hussain, who returned 4-24.

The victory was Sunrisers’ second in five games and lifted them to fourth in the standings.