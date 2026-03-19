Logo
Logo

Sport

IPL lags Hundred, SA20 in player welfare, rights assessment: WCA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

IPL lags Hundred, SA20 in player welfare, rights assessment: WCA

IPL lags Hundred, SA20 in player welfare, rights assessment: WCA

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - June 3, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli in action REUTERS/Amit Dave

19 Mar 2026 03:49PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2026 03:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI, March 19 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a financial juggernaut that spawned a slew of franchise leagues around the world but the elite T20 competition still has room to improve in terms of players' rights and welfare, according to an assessment by the global players body.

The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) rankings released on Thursday put the IPL (62.6) third of 10 leagues, behind England's The Hundred (75.2) and South Africa's SA20 (68).

The world's richest 20-overs tournament received maximum points for average payment and payment reliability but lagged in areas such as "right to organise" and "dispute resolutions".

Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Indian cricket board which runs the IPL, was not immediately available for comment.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

WCA Chief Executive Tom Moffat said in a statement on Thursday that while cricket had benefited from the increasing numbers of domestic competitions in recent years, it was important to ensure players were taken care of.

"The growth of the domestic leagues landscape has been overwhelmingly positive for our sport, but it has the potential to be even better," he said.

"We want all sanctioned leagues to be successful, and to provide fair protections and standards for people within them."

The IPL came in for criticism in January when Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman was dropped by Kolkata Knight Riders amid tensions between the South Asian neighbours.

The Indian board's policy of banning contracted male players from appearing in other franchise leagues around the world has also come in for criticism.  

The 19th edition of the IPL gets underway on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement