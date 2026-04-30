Logo
Logo

Sport

IPL sanctions Rajasthan captain Parag over vaping
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

IPL sanctions Rajasthan captain Parag over vaping

IPL sanctions Rajasthan captain Parag over vaping

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - April 28, 2026 Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag in action REUTERS/Mihir Singh

30 Apr 2026 05:28PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2026 05:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 30 : Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a vaping incident in the dressing room during an Indian Premier League match, the league organisers said on Thursday.

Parag, 24, was seen using an e-cigarette in the dressing room during Rajasthan's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

Vaping is banned in India, including the sale, production, import and advertising of e-cigarettes.

The IPL said Parag had breached the provision relating to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute" and accepted both the charge and the penalty imposed by match referee Amit Sharma.

Organisers said the Board of Control for Cricket in India was also exploring strict action against the player and team officials to protect the reputation of the IPL.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement