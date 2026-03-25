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IPL's Royal Challengers Bengaluru scooped by consortium for $1.78 billion
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IPL's Royal Challengers Bengaluru scooped by consortium for $1.78 billion

IPL's Royal Challengers Bengaluru scooped by consortium for $1.78 billion

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - June 4, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

25 Mar 2026 12:35AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 12:48AM)
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March 24 : Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been acquired for $1.78 billion by a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, the consortium said on Tuesday.

The seller United Spirits, the India arm of UK-based drinks giant Diageo, launched a strategic review of its 100 per cent holding of the Bengaluru franchise in November, labeling the team "non-core" to its primary alcohol business.

The growing interest in IPL franchises is driven by rising team revenues and the Twenty20 league's record valuation, which investment bank Houlihan Lokey pegged at $18.5 billion last year.

Aditya Birla Group Director Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as chairman of the franchise and Satyan Gajwani of Times of India Group will serve as vice chairman.

Source: Reuters
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