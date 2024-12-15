Taylor leaves it late as Ipswich beat Wolves 2-1 for second win of season

WOLVERHAMPTON, England :Substitute Jack Taylor scored a 94th-minute winner to lead Ipswich Town to a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday and secure their second win of the Premier League season.

Having claimed a shock 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur for their first league win of the season in November, Ipswich remain 18th with 12 points from 16 matches.

Wolves are 19th on nine points with their losing streak extending to four league matches, piling further pressure on head coach Gary O'Neil.

Ipswich took the lead in the 15th minute after an own goal by fullback Matt Doherty following a scramble in the Wolves box, where forward Liam Delap's cross set up Omari Hutchinson, whose shot was blocked before Conor Chaplin's follow-up deflected off Doherty.

Having made a nervy start, Wolves squandered a golden opportunity to level the score 10 minutes later when Frenchman Jean-Ricner Bellegarde sent the ball over the crossbar from close range after defensive midfielder Mario Lemina had superbly set him up.

But they put on a much more positive display after going down and were rewarded for their efforts when Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, assisted by Goncalo Guedes, finished off with a left-footed shot to easily beat Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Midfielder Taylor, who had come in the 75th minute, fired home a brilliant header from a corner past Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in added time to seal all three points after O'Neil's side kept pushing for a goal of their own.

Delap, Ipswich's leading scorer this season with six goals, looked lively throughout and caused all sorts of problems for the home team's defence.

He nearly doubled his side's lead minutes after the interval when he found winger Wes Burns's cross but sent it wide of the post.

Wolves' defensive woes continued as the Midlands club conceded their 40th goal of the season, the most in the league.