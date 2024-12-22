Ipswich learn hard defensive lessons in 4-0 Newcastle hammering

IPSWICH, England : Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna saw his team taught some harsh lessons as their defensive errors were clinically punished by a Newcastle United side that thrashed them 4-0 at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak was gifted a couple of goals as he grabbed a hat-trick and McKenna's Ipswich charges were often either caught flat-footed or froze completely in the box as wingers Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon ran riot.

"Today we did not hit a good level, it's difficult when they score early in the game, but we can still overcome that," McKenna said after his side conceded 26 seconds into the game.

"Our game management was not good enough. We needed to stay more solid in difficult periods to give us a chance to stay in the game, we did not do that," he added.

Solidity was sorely lacking as Newcastle raced into a 3-0 lead by halftime and effectively ended the contest when Isak scored his third goal nine minutes into the second half.

Despite his treble, Isak was also uncharacteristically wasteful as he missed a number of chances and plenty of other Newcastle players could have added to the tally as the Ipswich rearguard found itself run ragged.

"Tough day, definitely. We were second-best," Ipswich striker Conor Chaplin said. "I don't think we helped ourselves, we need to be better at game management when we are up against it, make better individual decisions to see the threat off."

McKenna said his side would learn from their ninth league defeat in 17 games, a result that leaves them 18th on 12 points, two from the safety zone.

"We just need to take each game as it comes, if there is anything we can take from today to make us stronger we will. Today has not happened to us much this season," he added.

McKenna's opposite number Eddie Howe was delighted with how his side exploited the defensive frailties of the hosts.

"Whenever you go away from home and you make that early impression you have a chance to go on and win. We've conceded the early goal too many times (but) today we were professional," he said.

The win takes Newcastle up to seventh spot on 26 points, five points off the top four.