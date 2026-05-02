Ipswich promoted to the Premier League, Wrexham miss playoffs

IPSWICH, England, May 2 : Ipswich Town returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking as a 3-0 victory over visiting Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the regular Championship season on Saturday ensured they took the second automatic promotion slot.

Wrexham's fairytale rise through the divisions was halted though as a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough cost them a place in the promotion playoffs, which was taken by Hull City.

Ipswich needed a victory to make certain of finishing runners-up to Coventry City and early goals by George Hirst and Jaden Philogene settled any nerves at Portman Road.

The celebrations had already started by the time Kasey McAteer wrapped up the points late on.

Millwall and Middlesbrough also went into the final day with automatic promotion chances if Ipswich slipped up.

Millwall beat relegated Oxford United 2-0 to secure third place a point behind Ipswich, while Middlesbrough drew 2-2 at Wrexham - a result that meant the Welsh club's hopes of a fourth straight promotion ended as they finished seventh.

A draw could have been enough for Wrexham - the club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and who have a global following - but Hull's 2-1 win against visitors Norwich City - their first win in seven league games - meant they finished two points above them in sixth.

Derby County had also been in with a chance of grabbing the final playoff place on a nerve-wracking finale to the season but lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield United having been in front.

OUTPOURING OF JOY AT IPSWICH

The full-time whistle at Portman Road sparked an outpouring of joy as hundreds of Ipswich fans streamed onto the pitch and blue and white fireworks sent clouds of smoke into the sky.

Ipswich were promoted to the Championship in 2023 and went straight up in the following campaign only to be relegated with a mere 22 points from last season's Premier League.

"It means a lot, I have to say. It's probably been the hardest one (of our three promotions in four years) if I'm honest. It's brilliant," manager Kieran McKenna told Sky Sports.

"I know how hard we've had to work to turn it around. As a club we had such a climb and a steep fall. We've had to rebuild this team under difficult circumstances and we deserve to be where we are today."

McKenna's side have been a model of consistency in the second half of the season, losing only once in their last 15 matches to end up with 84 points from 46 games.

Frank Lampard's Coventry ran away with the title, winning 4-0 at Watford on the final day to finish with 95 points.

Coventry and Ipswich will now plan how to stay in the top flight, armed with the estimated 120 million to 170 million pounds ($160 to $230 million) that promotion to the Premier League is worth, largely driven by extra broadcasting income.

Hull will face Millwall in the two-legged playoff semi-finals starting on May 8, with Middlesbrough up against in-form Southampton who finished fourth, level on 80 points with Boro.

($1 = 0.7368 pounds)