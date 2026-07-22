Ipswich sign winger Fatawu from Leicester City

July 21 : Ipswich Town have signed Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu from Leicester City on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the promoted Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

• Fatawu was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and featured in all four of the team's matches at this summer's tournament in North America. He has won 32 caps and scored three goals for his country.

• The 22-year-old joined Leicester on loan from Sporting in 2023-24 and played a key role in their Championship title-winning campaign, earning the club's Young Player of the Year award.

• After making 11 Premier League appearances in an injury-hit 2024-25 season, Fatawu scored nine goals in 44 Championship matches for Leicester as they were relegated to the third tier.

• Ipswich will open their Premier League campaign against Sunderland on August 22, returning to the top flight after a season in the second tier.