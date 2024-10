The Premier League match between Ipswich and Everton on Saturday has been delayed by 15 minutes due to problems with the turnstiles at Portman Road, the club said on Saturday.

"We are aware of an issue with the turnstiles, impacting supporters' entry to Portman Road ahead of this afternoon's game," Ipswich posted on social media platform X.

"This afternoon's game will now kick-off at 3.15pm."