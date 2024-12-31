Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ipswich win at home in Premier League for first time since April 2002
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ipswich win at home in Premier League for first time since April 2002

Ipswich win at home in Premier League for first time since April 2002
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Chelsea - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - December 30, 2024 Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson celebrates scoring their second goal with Leif Davis and Nathan Broadhead REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Ipswich win at home in Premier League for first time since April 2002
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Chelsea - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - December 30, 2024 Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
31 Dec 2024 05:49AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2024 06:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

IPSWICH, England :Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson scored either side of the break as Ipswich Town finally ended an almost 23-year wait to win a Premier League match at Portman Road with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Monday.

Not since April 2002, and a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, have Ipswich celebrated home success in the top flight but on Monday hauled themselves one place up the standings to 18th with a tenacious triumph and handed Chelsea’s title hopes another blow.

Delap’s 12th minute penalty and a fine finish in the 53rd minute from former Chelsea product Hutchinson made for the perfect finish to an exciting year for the club, who were promoted at the end of last season.

Defeat for Chelsea, on the other hand, left them with one point from their last three outings and down to fourth spot, 10 points behind Liverpool and having played one game more than the leaders.

Home hopes were raised early with the penalty award, as Leif Davis’ searching pass found Delap, who slid in to try and reach the ball and had his dangling leg caught by Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen as he came rushing off his line.

It was Ipswich’s first penalty of the league season and Delap fired it underneath Jorgensen to the delight of the home crowd.

Soon thereafter followed a strong save from Jorgensen as Delap struck a firm effort across goal from a tight angle before Chelsea took control of the encounter and did almost everything but score.

Joao Felix had the ball in the back of the net after coming in at the back post with a 24th minute effort that was ruled offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Cole Palmer struck the woodwork twice, first with a quickly taken and curling freekick where the rebound fell to Christopher Nkunku, who hit it straight at Christian Walton.

The Ipswich keeper also denied Palmer with a sharp stop near the end of the first half.

EXPECTED

But the expected equaliser never came, with Ipswich instead going 2-0 up early in the second half.

Hutchinson, who moved from Chelsea to Ipswich in a club record 20-million-pound ($25.10 million) deal before the season’s start, paid back some of his transfer fee with a smart finish for the second goal.

It came courtesy of an errant pass from Chelsea’s French international Axel Disasi, snatched up by Delap who was full of hard running throughout the match, often the lone man left upfront.

Delap checked as he ran into traffic before laying it off to Hutchinson, who needed to step inside before firing off the perfect finish.

Ipswich have let potential victories slip this season, so it was a tense atmosphere as the final whistle approached, before exuberant celebrations got underway.

($1 = 0.7967 pounds)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement