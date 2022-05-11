Silat exponent Iqbal wins Singapore's first gold at 31st SEA Games

HANOI: It is a medal that has eluded him for five SEA Games but Iqbal Abdul Rahman finally got his gold on Wednesday (May 11) after he won the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The 28-year-old beat Thailand's Ilyas Sadara to clinch the victory.

This was not only Iqbal's first SEA Games gold but also Singapore’s first gold at this edition of the Games. Prior to Iqbal's win, Singapore had clinched two silvers and three bronzes. Two of the bronzes came in silat on Tuesday.

Iqbal’s previous best showing at the regional meet had been a silver at the 2019 edition in the Philippines. He won a bronze medal in 2015.

He also has four Asian Championship gold medals to his name.