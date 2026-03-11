Logo
Iran cannot participate in World Cup, sports minister says
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Group A - Iran v North Korea - Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran - June 10, 2025 Iran players pose for a team group photo before the match. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

11 Mar 2026 09:06PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2026 09:25PM)
March 11 : Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup after co-host the United States launched airstrikes against the country alongside Israel, killing its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday.

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran nearly two weeks ago, killing the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, leading to a region-wide conflict in the Gulf.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," the minister told state television.

The World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

"Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist," Donyamali said.

"Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence."

In the draw last December, the Iranians were grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. All three of their Group G matches were scheduled to take place in the U.S., two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held last week in Atlanta.

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

Source: Reuters
