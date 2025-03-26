Iran coach hails 'great' Taremi after World Cup ticket confirmed

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei praised Mehdi Taremi's impact after the Inter Milan striker scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Uzbekistan on Tuesday that secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Taremi has endured an inconsistent season due to injury since joining the Italian side from Porto on a free transfer last summer but his two goals made all the difference for the national team in Tehran.

"A great player must help both technically and physically," Ghalenoei said.

"Taremi is one of them, and even though he plays for a great team and is not in good condition and could have missed the season, he played and was with the team and played for the people.

"He became the best player on the field and I am happy that, in most games, he is the best player on the field from the Iranian national team."

Taremi's first goal at the Azadi Stadium came in the 52nd minute when he smashed home a volley to cancel out Hojimat Erkinov's 16th minute opener for the visitors.

And while Abbosbek Fayzullaev restored Uzbekistan's lead a minute later, it was Taremi who struck from close range seven minutes from time to secure the point Iran required to secure their place at the finals in North America.

Taremi's goal-scoring display, which took his tally to 54 in 92 internationals, came after the 32-year-old missed Iran's 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates on Thursday due to illness while groin issues have impacted his season in Milan.

He has started only 14 times since his switch to Italy after five seasons as a prolific scorer in Portugal for Rio Ave and Porto but his exploits on Tuesday helped Iran seal a fourth consecutive trip to the World Cup.

With their place now assured, Ghalenoei has set his sights on taking the Iranians into the knockout rounds of the expanded World Cup for the first time.

Iran have never advanced beyond the group phase in their previous six appearances, winning just three out their 18 matches at the finals.

"Qualification was not an easy task," said Ghalenoei. "Look at the capabilities of other teams and you will see that the players were able to achieve this qualification through difficult circumstances."