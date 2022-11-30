Iran eliminated from World Cup after narrow defeat by the US

DOHA: There always is a tipping point.

For Iran, it came in the 38th minute at the Al Thumama stadium on a night which started with so much promise, but ended in so much pain.

Christian Pulisic - the man American fans call “Captain America” - bundled home a tap-in to give the United States the win and seal their progress to the round of 16.

Iran, who only needed a draw as England beat Wales 3-0 in the other group game played on Tuesday (Nov 29), are now headed home after a tumultuous tournament.

No team has had to grapple with the inevitable coalescing of sports and politics at this World Cup more than this Iranian side.

A popular revolt sparked by the death of young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for flouting Iran's strict Islamic dress code has gripped the country for more than two months. Since then, dozens of Iranian public figures, athletes and artists have displayed solidarity with the protesters.

It was amid this backdrop that the Iranian players stayed silent throughout the course of their national anthem in their opening match against England last week.

However, most players mumbled through the anthem ahead of their second match against Wales, and some did the same against the United States.

In a show of solidarity ahead of the match, the US Soccer Federation temporarily displayed Iran's national flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, leading Tehran to complain to FIFA, according to state media.