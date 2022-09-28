Iran fight back to draw 1-1 with Senegal in World Cup warm-up

Iran fought back after conceding an own goal to draw 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday as both World Cup-bound teams concluded their preparations for the tournament in Qatar.

Iran were a goal down after 55 minutes when defender Morteza Pouraliganji stretched out a leg to try and cut out a pass but steered it into his own net from an acute angle in the match played at the home of Austrian club Admira Wacker Modling.

African champions Senegal only managed to hold the lead for nine minutes before Sardar Azmoun equalised. The Iran forward headed home from a cross by left back Ehsan Hajsafi, which caught the Senegal defence static.

The draw follows a 1-0 win for Iran over Uruguay in Vienna on Friday in Carlos Queiroz's first match back as coach.

Iran take on England, Wales and the United States in their three Group B games at the World Cup, which starts on Nov. 20.

Senegal play Netherlands in their opening fixture in Qatar, followed by clashes with the hosts and Ecuador in Group A.

