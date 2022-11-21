Iran keeper carried off after suffering head injury

DOHA : Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was substituted early on in their World Cup Group B opener against England on Monday after suffering a head injury.

Beiranvand collided horribly with his team mate Hosseini Majid as he tried to deal with a cross and spent several minutes stricken on the turf having treatment.

The 30-year-old eventually was surprisingly allowed to continue with blood seeping from his nose but clearly was in no condition to take any further part in the game.

After signalling to his team mates he again slumped to the floor and was carried off the field on a stretcher to be replaced by reserve goalkeeper Seyed Hossein Hosseini.