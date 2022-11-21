Iran keeper carried off after suffering head injury

Logo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran's Alireza Beiranvand is stretchered off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran's Alireza Beiranvand goes down after sustaining an injury as referee Raphael Claus looks on REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran's Alireza Beiranvand down injured after colliding with Majid Hosseini as Morteza Pouraliganji looks on REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Iran's Alireza Beiranvand clashes into Majid Hosseini REUTERS/Paul Childs
21 Nov 2022 09:38PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2022 09:38PM)
DOHA : Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was substituted early on in their World Cup Group B opener against England on Monday after suffering a head injury.

Beiranvand collided horribly with his team mate Hosseini Majid as he tried to deal with a cross and spent several minutes stricken on the turf having treatment.

The 30-year-old eventually was surprisingly allowed to continue with blood seeping from his nose but clearly was in no condition to take any further part in the game.

After signalling to his team mates he again slumped to the floor and was carried off the field on a stretcher to be replaced by reserve goalkeeper Seyed Hossein Hosseini.

Source: Reuters

